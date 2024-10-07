El décimo disco de Coldplay 'Moon Music' es el álbum más vendido de 2024 de un artista británico, según informó este lunes Official Charts Company, la compañía encargada de la elaboración de las listas de éxitos en el Reino Unido.

Vea también: Los Caligaris llega con nueva música: letra de 'Tu infeliz', junto a Karina



El álbum, que salió a la venta el pasado 4 de octubre, vendió más de 160.000 copias en 72 horas y está camino de conseguir los mejores resultados semanales para un artista británico, que actualmente ostenta '30' de Adele, tras debutar en el número uno de la lista con 261.000 copias en 2021.



Precisamente, 'Moon Music' está acariciando el primer puesto de la clasificación, lo que daría a la banda compuesta por Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland y Will Champion su décimo número uno consecutivo para sus álbumes.



Desde el lanzamiento de su álbum debut 'Parachutes' en el año 2000, la banda ha hecho pleno y ha llegado a lo más alto del ránking británico con el resto de sus trabajos discográficos 'A Rush Of Blood To The Head' (2002), 'X&Y' (2005), 'Viva La Vida', 'Death And All His Friends' (2008), 'Mylo Xyloto' (2011) 'Ghost Stories' (2014), 'A Head Full Of Dreams' (2015), 'Everyday Life' (2019) y 'Music Of The Spheres' (2021).



En cambio, a nivel global el liderazgo con el álbum más rápidamente vendido en 2024 lo tiene, por el momento, la artista estadounidense Taylor Swift con su undécimo álbum, 'The Tortured Poets Department' con 270.000 copias vendidas en su primera semana.



La compañía británica de concesión de licencias musicales PPL nombró recientemente a Coldplay como el grupo británico más reproducido del siglo XXI y se prevé que el año que viene hagan historia al actuar durante 10 noches de una misma gira en el estadio de Wembley, superando a Taylor Swift y Take That.



Recientemente, el vocalista de la banda, Chris Martin, confirmó en una entrevista con Zane Lowe que Coldplay solo hará 12 álbumes en su carrera, lo que implica que este 'Moon Music' será el antepenúltimo disco de los británicos.

Lea también: ¿Cuál es el género musical que manda en Colombia? Spotify da la respuesta y no es el reguetón

'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'Man in The Moon' Nacimos para ser / We were born to be

Jóvenes y libres / Young and free

Pronto comenzamos a aprender / Soon we started learning

Que los libros están hechos para arder / Books are made for burning

Nacimos para ser / We were born to be

Familia / Family

Toma mi uniforme, yo / Take my uniform, I'm

Corro hacia el mar / Running to the sea Cuando te oigo cantar al otro lado del muro / When I hear you sing from across the wall

Veo la luna brillar sobre la cascada / See the moonlight shine on the waterfall Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)

Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)

Así sé que lloramos las mismas lágrimas / That's how I know that we cry the same tears

Y sentimos el mismo dolor / And we feel the same pain

Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)

Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)

Ah, ahora sé que compartimos el mismo Sol / Oh, now I know that we share the same Sun

Y cantamos bajo la misma lluvia, oye / And we sing in the same rain, hey Hola en tu creciente / Hello on your crescent

Hombre en la Luna / Man in the Moon Nacimos para ser / We were born to be

Un cerezo / A cherry tree

Ha florecido y está nevando / Has blossomed and it's snowing

Sobre mi enemigo / Upon my enemy ¿Y si todas esas líneas no son líneas en realidad? / And what if all those lines aren't lines at all?

Mantén al diablo grande para mantener la gente pequeña / Keep the devil big to keep the people small Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)

Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)

Así sé que lloramos las mismas lágrimas / That's how I know that we cry the same tears

Y sentimos el mismo dolor / And we feel the same pain

Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)

Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)

Ah, ahora sé que compartimos el mismo Sol / Oh, now I know that we share the same Sun

Y cantamos bajo la misma lluvia, diciendo / And we sing in the same rain, saying Hola en tu creciente / Hello on your crescent

Hombre en la Luna / Man in the Moon

'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'Jupiter' Júpiter, que recibió el nombre de un planeta, no era libre / Jupiter, named for a planet, wasn't free to be

Para ser quien deseaba ser / To be exactly who she ought to be

Ella veía en colores que nadie más veía / She saw in colours others couldn't see

Júpiter, que recibió el nombre de un planeta, fingía ser / Jupiter, named for a planet, would pretend to be

Alguien menos que extraordinario / Somebody way less extraordinary

A veces me pregunto: ¿Qué hay de malo en mí? / Sometimes I wonder: What is wrong with me? ¿Soy malo? ¿Estoy equivocado? ¿Estoy mal de la cabeza? / Am I bad? Am I wrong? Am I weird in the head?

La única despierta, y todos los demás están en la cama / The only one awake, and everyone's in bed

Aun así, siguió el río hasta donde la llevaba / Still, she followed the river where the river led

Directo al cielo, donde un cartel decía / Right up to heaven where the billboard read Yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / I love who I love (I love who I love)

Ah, sí, yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / Oh, yeah, I love who I love (I love who I love)

Yo amo a quien amo, el mensaje desde arriba / I love who I love, the message from above

Es: Nunca te rindas, ama a quien amas / Is: Never give up, love who you love Júpiter deseaba ser ella misma o morir / Jupiter longed to be herself or die

Quiero transformarme en una mariposa / I wanna burst into a butterfly ¿Soy mala? ¿Estoy equivocada? ¿Estoy mal de la cabeza? / Am I bad? Am I wrong? Am I not okay?

Diciendo solo palabras que una chica no puede decir / Speaking only words that a girl can't say

Aun así, siguió la lluvia hasta donde estaba el arcoíris / Still, she followed the rain to where the rainbow lay

Todos los ángeles cantaban: Ven y di / All of the angels singing: Come and say Yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / I love who I love (I love who I love)

Ah, sí, yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / Oh, yeah, I love who I love (I love who I love)

Yo amo a quien amo, el mensaje desde arriba / I love who I love, the message from above

Es: Nunca te rindas, ama a quien amas / Is: Never give up, love who you love Y es una batalla para tu canción / And it's a battle for your song

Tuviste que esconderte por tanto tiempo / You had to hide away for so long

Cuando dicen: Ser tú no está bien / When they say: Yourself is wrong

(La orquesta de arcoíris tocaba) / (The orchestra of rainbows play) Yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / I love who I love (I love who I love)

Ah, sí, yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / Oh, yeah, I love who I love (I love who I love)

Yo amo a quien amo, eso es un desafío para mí / I love who I love, I struggle with this stuff

'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'All My Love' Ya hemos pasado por momentos difíciles / We've been through low

Hemos pasado por la luz del Sol, hemos pasado por la nieve / Been through sunshine, been through snow

Todos los colores del clima / All the colours of the weather

Y hemos estado en las alturas / We've been through high

En cada rincón del cielo / Every corner of the sky

Y aún seguimos juntos, firmes y fuertes / And still we're holding on together Tienes todo mi amor / You got all my love

Ya sea que llueva o truene, soy todo tuyo / Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours

Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love

Ya sea que llueva, se mantiene / Whether it rains, it remains

Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love Y hasta que muera / And till I die

Déjame abrazarte si lloras / Let me hold you if you cry

Sé mi uno, dos, tres, por siempre / Be my one, two, three, forever Porque tienes todo mi amor / 'Cause you got all my love

Ya sea que llueva o truene, soy todo tuyo / Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours

Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love

Ya sea que llueva, se mantiene / Whether it rains, it remains

Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love La-la-la, la-la, la, lei / La-la-la, la-la, la, lay

Ya sea que llueva o truene, soy todo tuyo / Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours

La-la-la, la-la, la, lei / La-la-la, la-la, la, lay

Oh, por ahora y siempre, hasta el final de mis días / That's all, all I can say Tienes todo mi amor / You got all my love

Ah, por ahora y siempre, hasta el final de mis días / Oh, for now and always, till the end of my days

Tienes todo mi amor / You got all my love

Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love

'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'i Am A Mountain' Tengo este sentimiento, y sólo Dios sabe qué es / I got this feeling and just what it is God only knows

Tengo este sentimiento, y creo que estoy viendo relámpagos / I got this feeling and I think I'm seeing thunderbolts

Tengo este sentimiento de que me estoy convirtiendo en alguien nuevo / I got this feeling that I'm turning into someone new

Tengo este sentimiento de que el techo está hecho para romperlo / I got this feeling that the ceiling is for bursting through Tengo este sentimiento, y ahora nada me da miedo / I got this feeling and now nothing is frightening

Tengo este sentimiento de que puedo invocar un rayo / I got this feeling I can summon up lightning

Tengo este sentimiento, y sólo Dios sabe qué es / I got this feeling, just what it is God only knows

Pero ahí va / But here it goes Parado sobre un mar de dolor / Stood on a sea of pain

Que llueva, que llueva, que llueva / Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain

Volveré a levantarme otra vez / I'll be back on my feet again

Porque yo soy una montaña / 'Cause I am a mountain Lamento mucho algunas cosas que dije en el camino / I'm really sorry for some things I said along the way

Te amo de verdad, solo que no me gustaba a mí mismo ese día / I really love you, I just didn't like myself that day Tengo este sentimiento de que puedo invocar un rayo / I got this feeling I can summon up lightning

'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'The Karate Kid' Aunque yo pudiera, aunque yo intentara / As much as I could, as much as I tried

Yo simplemente no podía encontrar la luz / I just couldn't seem to find the light

Los árboles por la madera, las guerras por todas partes / The trees for the wood, the wars left and right

Sombrillas con la lluvia adentro / Umbrellas with the rain in

Enciendo la tele en el noticiero, el noticiero apaga / I turn on the news, the news has turned off

Todas las personas que el mundo olvidó / All the people that the world forgot

Los tristes se ponen más tristes, pero la visión desde arriba / The blues get the blues, but the view from the top

Es el océano en una gota / Is the ocean in a drop ¿Qué sucede con / Whatever happens to

Todo por lo que hemos pasado? / Everything that we go through?

Me di cuenta de que te hiciste un nuevo tatuaje / I see you got your new tattoo

No sabía que alguien también se sentía así / I didn't know someone felt that way too

Tal vez podamos compartir la lluvia / Maybe we could share the rain

Tal vez podamos bailar de nuevo / Maybe we could dance again

Tal vez podamos hacer que el cielo se vuelva azul / Maybe we could make the sky turn blue Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel

Sabe cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / Knows how to make a dream

Cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / How to make a dream come true

Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel

¿Podría ser yo la persona adecuada para ti? / Could I be the one for you? ¿Qué sucede con / Whatever happens to

Todo por lo que hemos pasado? / Everything that we go through?

Me di cuenta de que te hiciste un nuevo tatuaje / I see you got your new tattoo

No sabía que alguien también se sentía así / I didn't know someone felt that way too

Tal vez podamos compartir la lluvia / Maybe we could dance again

Tal vez podamos bailar de nuevo / Maybe we could share the pain

Tal vez podamos hacer que el cielo se vuelva azul / Maybe we could make the sky turn blue Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel

Sabe cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / Knows how to make a dream

Cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / How to make a dream come true

Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel

¿Podría ser yo la persona adecuada para ti?Could I be the one for you?

'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'Angelsong' A todos, a todos nosotros / To all, all of us

No, no te rindas / No, don't give up

Las tormentas pasan, el amor perdura / Storms pass, love lasts

Todo se va tan rápido / It all goes by so fast No, no te rindas / No, don't give up

Las tormentas pasan, el amor perdura / Storms pass, love lasts

Todo se va tan rápido / It all goes by so fast Hay una canción afroamericana, del siglo XIX / There is an African American song, 19th century

Que, mmm, es tan hermosa / Which, mm, is so pretty

Decía: Cuando parecía que el sol / It said: When it looked like the Sun

Ya no iba a brillar / Wasn't gonna shine anymore

Dios puso un arcoíris en las nubes / God put a rainbow in the clouds

Dios puso un arcoíris en las nubes / God put a rainbow in the clouds

'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'We Pray' Rezo para no rendirme, rezo para dar lo mejor / I pray that I don't give up, pray that I do my best

Rezo para levantarme, rezo para que mi hermano sea bendecido / Pray that I can lift up, pray my brother is blessed

Rezo por tener suficiente, rezo para que Virgilio gane / Praying for enough, pray Virgilio wins

Rezo para no juzgar a nadie y que me perdonen mis pecados / Pray I judge nobody and forgive me my sins Rezo para que lo logremos, rezo, amigo mío, para que salga adelante / I pray we make it, pray, my friend, I pull through

Rezo para ayudar a otras personas, rezo, sí / Pray as I take it onto others, I do

Rezo por tu amor, rezamos con cada aliento / Praying on your love, we pray with every breath

Aunque estoy en el valle de la sombra de la muerte / Though I'm in the valley of the shadow of death Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Por alguien que venga y me muestre el camino / For someone to come and show me the way

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Por un refugio y algunos discos para escuchar / For some shelter and some records to play

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Cantaremos Baraye / We'll be singing Baraye

Rezo para llegar al final del día / Pray that we make it to the end of the day

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Sé que en algún lugar el cielo nos espera / I know somewhere that Heaven is waitin'

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Sé que en algún lugar hay algo increíble / I know somewhere there's something amazin'

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Sé que en algún lugar no sentiremos dolor / I know somewhere we'll feel no pain

Hasta que lleguemos al final del día / Until we make it to the end of the day Rezo para que el amor nos proteja de nuestros miedos / I pray that love will shelter us from our fears

Rezaré para que confíes también, déjame secar tus lágrimas / I will pray you trust too, let me wipe off your tears

Que podamos enfrentar todo el dolor que sentimos adentro / Confront all the pain that we felt inside

Incluso con las cartas que nos repartió la vida / Over the cards we were dealt in life

Rezo para decir mi verdad y mantener a mis hermanas vivas / Pray I speak my truth and keep my sisters alive Así que, por los que dividieron los mares (ah, sí) / So, for the ones who parted seas (oh, yeah)

Por los que siguen sus sueños (ah, sí) / For the ones who's followin' dreams (oh, yeah)

Por los que derribaron puertas (ah, sí) / For the ones who knocked down doors (oh, yeah)

Y nos dejaron pasar con las llaves (ah, sí) / And allowed us to pass down keys (oh, yeah)

Rezo para que hablemos con una lengua honesta / Pray that we speak with a tongue that is honest

Y que entendamos cómo ser humildes / And that we understand how to be modest

Rezo para que cuando ella se mire en el espejo / Pray when she looks at herself in the mirror

Vea a una reina, vea a una diosa / She sees a queen, she sees a goddess Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Por alguien que venga y me muestre el camino / For someone to come and show me the way

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Por un refugio y algunos discos para escuchar / For some shelter and some records to play

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Cantaremos Baraye / We'll be singing Baraye

Rezo para llegar al final del día / Pray that we make it to the end of the day

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Sé que en algún lugar el cielo nos espera / I know somewhere that Heaven is waitin'

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Sé que en algún lugar hay algo increíble / I know somewhere there's something amazin'

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Sé que en algún lugar no sentiremos dolor / I know somewhere we'll feel no pain

Hasta que lleguemos al final del día / Until we make it to the end of the day De rodillas, rezo, al dormir y despertar / On my knees, I pray, as I sleep and wake

Porque en mi cabeza hay un lugar aterrador / 'Cause inside my head is a frightenin' place

Mantengo una sonrisa solo por Su Gracia / Keep a smilin' face only by His grace

Porque el amor es más de lo que puedo soportar, oye / 'Cause love's more than I can take, hey Y así rezamos /And so we pray

Por alguien que venga y me muestre el camino / For someone to come and show me the way

Y así rezamos / And so we pray

Por un refugio y algunos discos para escuchar / For some shelter and some records to play

Y así rezamos (rezamos) / And so we pray (pray)

Cantaremos Baraye / We'll be singing Baraye

Hasta que nadie necesite y todos puedan cantar (no, no) /Till nobody's in need and everybody can sing (no, no)