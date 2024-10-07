En este artículo:
Coldplay ya lanzó su nuevo disco: letra en español de todas las canciones de 'Moon Music'
El álbum, que salió a la venta el pasado 4 de octubre, vendió más de 160.000 copias en 72 horas.Por:
El décimo disco de Coldplay 'Moon Music' es el álbum más vendido de 2024 de un artista británico, según informó este lunes Official Charts Company, la compañía encargada de la elaboración de las listas de éxitos en el Reino Unido.
El álbum, que salió a la venta el pasado 4 de octubre, vendió más de 160.000 copias en 72 horas y está camino de conseguir los mejores resultados semanales para un artista británico, que actualmente ostenta '30' de Adele, tras debutar en el número uno de la lista con 261.000 copias en 2021.
Precisamente, 'Moon Music' está acariciando el primer puesto de la clasificación, lo que daría a la banda compuesta por Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland y Will Champion su décimo número uno consecutivo para sus álbumes.
Desde el lanzamiento de su álbum debut 'Parachutes' en el año 2000, la banda ha hecho pleno y ha llegado a lo más alto del ránking británico con el resto de sus trabajos discográficos 'A Rush Of Blood To The Head' (2002), 'X&Y' (2005), 'Viva La Vida', 'Death And All His Friends' (2008), 'Mylo Xyloto' (2011) 'Ghost Stories' (2014), 'A Head Full Of Dreams' (2015), 'Everyday Life' (2019) y 'Music Of The Spheres' (2021).
En cambio, a nivel global el liderazgo con el álbum más rápidamente vendido en 2024 lo tiene, por el momento, la artista estadounidense Taylor Swift con su undécimo álbum, 'The Tortured Poets Department' con 270.000 copias vendidas en su primera semana.
La compañía británica de concesión de licencias musicales PPL nombró recientemente a Coldplay como el grupo británico más reproducido del siglo XXI y se prevé que el año que viene hagan historia al actuar durante 10 noches de una misma gira en el estadio de Wembley, superando a Taylor Swift y Take That.
Recientemente, el vocalista de la banda, Chris Martin, confirmó en una entrevista con Zane Lowe que Coldplay solo hará 12 álbumes en su carrera, lo que implica que este 'Moon Music' será el antepenúltimo disco de los británicos.
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'Man in The Moon'
Nacimos para ser / We were born to be
Jóvenes y libres / Young and free
Pronto comenzamos a aprender / Soon we started learning
Que los libros están hechos para arder / Books are made for burning
Nacimos para ser / We were born to be
Familia / Family
Toma mi uniforme, yo / Take my uniform, I'm
Corro hacia el mar / Running to the sea
Cuando te oigo cantar al otro lado del muro / When I hear you sing from across the wall
Veo la luna brillar sobre la cascada / See the moonlight shine on the waterfall
Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)
Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)
Así sé que lloramos las mismas lágrimas / That's how I know that we cry the same tears
Y sentimos el mismo dolor / And we feel the same pain
Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)
Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)
Ah, ahora sé que compartimos el mismo Sol / Oh, now I know that we share the same Sun
Y cantamos bajo la misma lluvia, oye / And we sing in the same rain, hey
Hola en tu creciente / Hello on your crescent
Hombre en la Luna / Man in the Moon
Nacimos para ser / We were born to be
Un cerezo / A cherry tree
Ha florecido y está nevando / Has blossomed and it's snowing
Sobre mi enemigo / Upon my enemy
¿Y si todas esas líneas no son líneas en realidad? / And what if all those lines aren't lines at all?
Mantén al diablo grande para mantener la gente pequeña / Keep the devil big to keep the people small
Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)
Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)
Así sé que lloramos las mismas lágrimas / That's how I know that we cry the same tears
Y sentimos el mismo dolor / And we feel the same pain
Cuando llamas (cuando llamas) / When you call (when you call)
Mi nombre (mi nombre) / Out my name (out my name)
Ah, ahora sé que compartimos el mismo Sol / Oh, now I know that we share the same Sun
Y cantamos bajo la misma lluvia, diciendo / And we sing in the same rain, saying
Hola en tu creciente / Hello on your crescent
Hombre en la Luna / Man in the Moon
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'Jupiter'
Júpiter, que recibió el nombre de un planeta, no era libre / Jupiter, named for a planet, wasn't free to be
Para ser quien deseaba ser / To be exactly who she ought to be
Ella veía en colores que nadie más veía / She saw in colours others couldn't see
Júpiter, que recibió el nombre de un planeta, fingía ser / Jupiter, named for a planet, would pretend to be
Alguien menos que extraordinario / Somebody way less extraordinary
A veces me pregunto: ¿Qué hay de malo en mí? / Sometimes I wonder: What is wrong with me?
¿Soy malo? ¿Estoy equivocado? ¿Estoy mal de la cabeza? / Am I bad? Am I wrong? Am I weird in the head?
La única despierta, y todos los demás están en la cama / The only one awake, and everyone's in bed
Aun así, siguió el río hasta donde la llevaba / Still, she followed the river where the river led
Directo al cielo, donde un cartel decía / Right up to heaven where the billboard read
Yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / I love who I love (I love who I love)
Ah, sí, yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / Oh, yeah, I love who I love (I love who I love)
Yo amo a quien amo, el mensaje desde arriba / I love who I love, the message from above
Es: Nunca te rindas, ama a quien amas / Is: Never give up, love who you love
Júpiter deseaba ser ella misma o morir / Jupiter longed to be herself or die
Quiero transformarme en una mariposa / I wanna burst into a butterfly
¿Soy mala? ¿Estoy equivocada? ¿Estoy mal de la cabeza? / Am I bad? Am I wrong? Am I not okay?
Diciendo solo palabras que una chica no puede decir / Speaking only words that a girl can't say
Aun así, siguió la lluvia hasta donde estaba el arcoíris / Still, she followed the rain to where the rainbow lay
Todos los ángeles cantaban: Ven y di / All of the angels singing: Come and say
Yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / I love who I love (I love who I love)
Ah, sí, yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / Oh, yeah, I love who I love (I love who I love)
Yo amo a quien amo, el mensaje desde arriba / I love who I love, the message from above
Es: Nunca te rindas, ama a quien amas / Is: Never give up, love who you love
Y es una batalla para tu canción / And it's a battle for your song
Tuviste que esconderte por tanto tiempo / You had to hide away for so long
Cuando dicen: Ser tú no está bien / When they say: Yourself is wrong
(La orquesta de arcoíris tocaba) / (The orchestra of rainbows play)
Yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / I love who I love (I love who I love)
Ah, sí, yo amo a quien amo (yo amo a quien amo) / Oh, yeah, I love who I love (I love who I love)
Yo amo a quien amo, eso es un desafío para mí / I love who I love, I struggle with this stuff
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'All My Love'
Ya hemos pasado por momentos difíciles / We've been through low
Hemos pasado por la luz del Sol, hemos pasado por la nieve / Been through sunshine, been through snow
Todos los colores del clima / All the colours of the weather
Y hemos estado en las alturas / We've been through high
En cada rincón del cielo / Every corner of the sky
Y aún seguimos juntos, firmes y fuertes / And still we're holding on together
Tienes todo mi amor / You got all my love
Ya sea que llueva o truene, soy todo tuyo / Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours
Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love
Ya sea que llueva, se mantiene / Whether it rains, it remains
Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love
Y hasta que muera / And till I die
Déjame abrazarte si lloras / Let me hold you if you cry
Sé mi uno, dos, tres, por siempre / Be my one, two, three, forever
Porque tienes todo mi amor / 'Cause you got all my love
Ya sea que llueva o truene, soy todo tuyo / Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours
Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love
Ya sea que llueva, se mantiene / Whether it rains, it remains
Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love
La-la-la, la-la, la, lei / La-la-la, la-la, la, lay
Ya sea que llueva o truene, soy todo tuyo / Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours
La-la-la, la-la, la, lei / La-la-la, la-la, la, lay
Oh, por ahora y siempre, hasta el final de mis días / That's all, all I can say
Tienes todo mi amor / You got all my love
Ah, por ahora y siempre, hasta el final de mis días / Oh, for now and always, till the end of my days
Tienes todo mi amor / You got all my love
Tienes todo mi amor / You've got all my love
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'i Am A Mountain'
Tengo este sentimiento, y sólo Dios sabe qué es / I got this feeling and just what it is God only knows
Tengo este sentimiento, y creo que estoy viendo relámpagos / I got this feeling and I think I'm seeing thunderbolts
Tengo este sentimiento de que me estoy convirtiendo en alguien nuevo / I got this feeling that I'm turning into someone new
Tengo este sentimiento de que el techo está hecho para romperlo / I got this feeling that the ceiling is for bursting through
Tengo este sentimiento, y ahora nada me da miedo / I got this feeling and now nothing is frightening
Tengo este sentimiento de que puedo invocar un rayo / I got this feeling I can summon up lightning
Tengo este sentimiento, y sólo Dios sabe qué es / I got this feeling, just what it is God only knows
Pero ahí va / But here it goes
Parado sobre un mar de dolor / Stood on a sea of pain
Que llueva, que llueva, que llueva / Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain
Volveré a levantarme otra vez / I'll be back on my feet again
Porque yo soy una montaña / 'Cause I am a mountain
Lamento mucho algunas cosas que dije en el camino / I'm really sorry for some things I said along the way
Te amo de verdad, solo que no me gustaba a mí mismo ese día / I really love you, I just didn't like myself that day
Tengo este sentimiento de que puedo invocar un rayo / I got this feeling I can summon up lightning
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'The Karate Kid'
Aunque yo pudiera, aunque yo intentara / As much as I could, as much as I tried
Yo simplemente no podía encontrar la luz / I just couldn't seem to find the light
Los árboles por la madera, las guerras por todas partes / The trees for the wood, the wars left and right
Sombrillas con la lluvia adentro / Umbrellas with the rain in
Enciendo la tele en el noticiero, el noticiero apaga / I turn on the news, the news has turned off
Todas las personas que el mundo olvidó / All the people that the world forgot
Los tristes se ponen más tristes, pero la visión desde arriba / The blues get the blues, but the view from the top
Es el océano en una gota / Is the ocean in a drop
¿Qué sucede con / Whatever happens to
Todo por lo que hemos pasado? / Everything that we go through?
Me di cuenta de que te hiciste un nuevo tatuaje / I see you got your new tattoo
No sabía que alguien también se sentía así / I didn't know someone felt that way too
Tal vez podamos compartir la lluvia / Maybe we could share the rain
Tal vez podamos bailar de nuevo / Maybe we could dance again
Tal vez podamos hacer que el cielo se vuelva azul / Maybe we could make the sky turn blue
Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel
Sabe cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / Knows how to make a dream
Cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / How to make a dream come true
Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel
¿Podría ser yo la persona adecuada para ti? / Could I be the one for you?
¿Qué sucede con / Whatever happens to
Todo por lo que hemos pasado? / Everything that we go through?
Me di cuenta de que te hiciste un nuevo tatuaje / I see you got your new tattoo
No sabía que alguien también se sentía así / I didn't know someone felt that way too
Tal vez podamos compartir la lluvia / Maybe we could dance again
Tal vez podamos bailar de nuevo / Maybe we could share the pain
Tal vez podamos hacer que el cielo se vuelva azul / Maybe we could make the sky turn blue
Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel
Sabe cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / Knows how to make a dream
Cómo hacer que un sueño se vuelva realidad / How to make a dream come true
Oh, Daniel / Oh, Daniel
¿Podría ser yo la persona adecuada para ti?Could I be the one for you?
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'Angelsong'
A todos, a todos nosotros / To all, all of us
No, no te rindas / No, don't give up
Las tormentas pasan, el amor perdura / Storms pass, love lasts
Todo se va tan rápido / It all goes by so fast
No, no te rindas / No, don't give up
Las tormentas pasan, el amor perdura / Storms pass, love lasts
Todo se va tan rápido / It all goes by so fast
Hay una canción afroamericana, del siglo XIX / There is an African American song, 19th century
Que, mmm, es tan hermosa / Which, mm, is so pretty
Decía: Cuando parecía que el sol / It said: When it looked like the Sun
Ya no iba a brillar / Wasn't gonna shine anymore
Dios puso un arcoíris en las nubes / God put a rainbow in the clouds
Dios puso un arcoíris en las nubes / God put a rainbow in the clouds
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'We Pray'
Rezo para no rendirme, rezo para dar lo mejor / I pray that I don't give up, pray that I do my best
Rezo para levantarme, rezo para que mi hermano sea bendecido / Pray that I can lift up, pray my brother is blessed
Rezo por tener suficiente, rezo para que Virgilio gane / Praying for enough, pray Virgilio wins
Rezo para no juzgar a nadie y que me perdonen mis pecados / Pray I judge nobody and forgive me my sins
Rezo para que lo logremos, rezo, amigo mío, para que salga adelante / I pray we make it, pray, my friend, I pull through
Rezo para ayudar a otras personas, rezo, sí / Pray as I take it onto others, I do
Rezo por tu amor, rezamos con cada aliento / Praying on your love, we pray with every breath
Aunque estoy en el valle de la sombra de la muerte / Though I'm in the valley of the shadow of death
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Por alguien que venga y me muestre el camino / For someone to come and show me the way
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Por un refugio y algunos discos para escuchar / For some shelter and some records to play
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Cantaremos Baraye / We'll be singing Baraye
Rezo para llegar al final del día / Pray that we make it to the end of the day
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Sé que en algún lugar el cielo nos espera / I know somewhere that Heaven is waitin'
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Sé que en algún lugar hay algo increíble / I know somewhere there's something amazin'
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Sé que en algún lugar no sentiremos dolor / I know somewhere we'll feel no pain
Hasta que lleguemos al final del día / Until we make it to the end of the day
Rezo para que el amor nos proteja de nuestros miedos / I pray that love will shelter us from our fears
Rezaré para que confíes también, déjame secar tus lágrimas / I will pray you trust too, let me wipe off your tears
Que podamos enfrentar todo el dolor que sentimos adentro / Confront all the pain that we felt inside
Incluso con las cartas que nos repartió la vida / Over the cards we were dealt in life
Rezo para decir mi verdad y mantener a mis hermanas vivas / Pray I speak my truth and keep my sisters alive
Así que, por los que dividieron los mares (ah, sí) / So, for the ones who parted seas (oh, yeah)
Por los que siguen sus sueños (ah, sí) / For the ones who's followin' dreams (oh, yeah)
Por los que derribaron puertas (ah, sí) / For the ones who knocked down doors (oh, yeah)
Y nos dejaron pasar con las llaves (ah, sí) / And allowed us to pass down keys (oh, yeah)
Rezo para que hablemos con una lengua honesta / Pray that we speak with a tongue that is honest
Y que entendamos cómo ser humildes / And that we understand how to be modest
Rezo para que cuando ella se mire en el espejo / Pray when she looks at herself in the mirror
Vea a una reina, vea a una diosa / She sees a queen, she sees a goddess
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Por alguien que venga y me muestre el camino / For someone to come and show me the way
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Por un refugio y algunos discos para escuchar / For some shelter and some records to play
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Cantaremos Baraye / We'll be singing Baraye
Rezo para llegar al final del día / Pray that we make it to the end of the day
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Sé que en algún lugar el cielo nos espera / I know somewhere that Heaven is waitin'
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Sé que en algún lugar hay algo increíble / I know somewhere there's something amazin'
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Sé que en algún lugar no sentiremos dolor / I know somewhere we'll feel no pain
Hasta que lleguemos al final del día / Until we make it to the end of the day
De rodillas, rezo, al dormir y despertar / On my knees, I pray, as I sleep and wake
Porque en mi cabeza hay un lugar aterrador / 'Cause inside my head is a frightenin' place
Mantengo una sonrisa solo por Su Gracia / Keep a smilin' face only by His grace
Porque el amor es más de lo que puedo soportar, oye / 'Cause love's more than I can take, hey
Y así rezamos /And so we pray
Por alguien que venga y me muestre el camino / For someone to come and show me the way
Y así rezamos / And so we pray
Por un refugio y algunos discos para escuchar / For some shelter and some records to play
Y así rezamos (rezamos) / And so we pray (pray)
Cantaremos Baraye / We'll be singing Baraye
Hasta que nadie necesite y todos puedan cantar (no, no) /Till nobody's in need and everybody can sing (no, no)
'Moon Music' de Coldplay: letra en español de 'feelslikeimfallinginlive'
Sé que esto puede hacerme mucho daño / I know that this could hurt me bad
Sé que esto puede que suceda así / I know that this could feel like that
Pero simplemente no puedo parar / But I just can't stop
Dejar caer mis defensas / Let my defences drop
Sé que nací para matar / I know that I was born to kill
A cualquier ángel que aparezca en mi ventana / Any angel on my windowsill
Pero está tan oscuro por dentro / But it's so dark inside
Abro las ventanas de par en par / I throw the windows wide
Lo sé, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la / I know, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Lo sé, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la / I know, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Aun así no me rindo / Still I don't let go
Y los campos de flores crecen / And fields of flowers grow
Oh, se siente como / Oh, it feels like
Si me estuviera enamorando / I'm fallin' in love
Tal vez por primera vez / Maybe for the first time
Cariño, me estás volviendo loco / Baby, it's my mind you blow
Se siente como / It feels like
Si me estuviera enamorando / I'm fallin' in love
Me estás lanzando un salvavidas / You're throwin' me a lifeline
Esto es para toda la vida, lo sé / This is for a lifetime, I know
Sé que en este tipo de escena / I know that in this kind of scene
En que entre dos personas hay una chispa / Of two people there's a spark between
Una se desgarra / One gets torn apart
Una queda con el corazón roto / One gets a broken heart
Lo sé, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la / I know, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Lo sé, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la / I know, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Aun así no me rindo / Still I don't let go
Y los campos de flores crecen / And fields of flowers grow
Oh, se siente como / Oh, it feels like
Si me estuviera enamorando / I'm fallin' in love
Tal vez por primera vez / Maybe for the first time
Cariño, me estás volviendo loco / Baby, it's my mind you blow
Se siente como / It feels like
Si me estuviera enamorando / I'm fallin' in love
Me estás lanzando un salvavidas / You're throwin' me a lifeline
Esto es para toda la vida, lo sé / This is for a lifetime, I know