Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars, dos de los artistas más prominentes a nivel mundial, han unido fuerzas en su primera colaboración, ‘Die With A Smile’. El lanzamiento, que ha causado gran expectación, está arrasando en las plataformas de streaming. En solo unas horas, la canción acumuló más de dos millones y medio de reproducciones en YouTube y 354 mil reacciones, posicionándose en el puesto número 11 de las tendencias musicales en la plataforma.

Letra de ‘Die With A Smile’ de Bruno Mars y Lady Gaga

Ooh

I

I just woke up from a dream

Where you and I had to say goodbye

And I don't know what it all means

But since I survived, I realized

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Woo-ooh

Ooh, lost

Lost in the words that we scream

I don't even wanna do this anymore

'Cause you already know what you mean to me

And our love is the only war worth fighting for

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Right next to you

Next to you

Right next to you

Oh-oh-oh

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Ooh, ooh

I'd wanna be next to you