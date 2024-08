Billie Eilishes una cantante y compositora estadounidense reconocida mundialmente por su estilo musical único y su enfoque innovador en el pop. Nacida el 18 de diciembre de 2001 en Los Ángeles, California, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell se ha consolidado como una de las artistas más influyentes a nivel global.

Letra de 'Birds Of a Feather' de Billie Eilish

I want you to stay

Till I'm in the grave

Till I rot away, dead and buried

Till I'm in the casket you carry

If you go, I'm going too, uh

'Cause it was always you, uh

And if I'm turning blue, please, don't save me

Nothing left to lose without my baby

Birds of a feather, we should stick together

I know I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone

Can't change the weather, might not be forever

But if it's forever, it's even better

And I don't know what I'm crying for

I don't think I could love you more

It might not be long, but, baby, I

I'll love you till the day that I die

Till the day that I die

Till the light leaves my eyes

Till the day that I die

I want you to see, mmm

How you look to me, huh

You wouldn't believe if I told ya

You would keep the compliments I throw ya

But you're so full of shit, hmm

Tell me it's a bit, oh

Say you don't see it, your mind's polluted

Say you wanna quit, don't be stupid

And I don't know what I'm crying for

I don't think I could love you more

It might not be long, but, baby, but I

Don't wanna say goodbye

(Birds of a feather, we should stick together) till the day that I die

(I know I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone) till the light leaves my eyes

(Can't change the weather, might not be forever) till the day that I die

But if it's forever, it's even better

I knew you in another life

You had the same look in your eyes

I love you, don't act so surprised