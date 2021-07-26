Autor : Foto: Captura de pantalla
¡Se viene algo bueno! Revelan el nombre de la nueva película de Dragon Ball
El nombre de este proyecto fue revelado durante la Comic-Con Home.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - THE MOVIE REVEAL TEASER— DBHype (@DbsHype1) July 23, 2021
Release: 2022 pic.twitter.com/yJdluGd9O7
PRIMER VISTAZO!!!— Mundo Goku 🐉 (@MundoGokuu) July 23, 2021
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO!
INCREIBLE pic.twitter.com/DWS9VVaAYI
Fuente:Sistema Integrado Digital
