emoji.name

¡Se viene algo bueno! Revelan el nombre de la nueva película de Dragon Ball

Comparte:

Autor : Foto: Captura de pantalla

Cine

¡Se viene algo bueno! Revelan el nombre de la nueva película de Dragon Ball

El nombre de este proyecto fue revelado durante la Comic-Con Home.

daniel-mejia.jpg

Por: Daniel Felipe Mejía

Fuente:

Sistema Integrado Digital
Siga a La Mega en Google News
Dragon BallPelícula Dragon Ball SuperDragon Ball Super: Super HeroComic Con
pencil

PUBLICADO: 26 julio - 2021

RADIOCAM

en vivo

Radiocam

#MiVidaEsLaMega

Lo último en...

Cine

Gokú es el protagonista de Dragon Ball

¡Se viene algo bueno! Revelan el nombre de la nueva película de Dragon Ball

Leer nota

Tecnología

Redes sociales internet computadores

Pilla cómo tener internet por menos de $10.000 con este subsidio

Leer nota

Series

Rebelde

Mira lo que ocurrió con Elite Way School, el lugar en el que se grabó 'Rebelde'

Leer nota

Música

Sofía Reyes

Sofía Reyes anuncia una segunda etapa "romántica” en su carrera

Leer nota

Famosos

Kathy Sáenz y su nueva mascota

"Cumplí mi sueño de tener un burrito": Kathy Sáenz presenta a su tierna mascota

Leer nota

Cine

Gokú es el protagonista de Dragon Ball

¡Se viene algo bueno! Revelan el nombre de la nueva película de Dragon Ball

Leer nota

Tecnología

Redes sociales internet computadores

Pilla cómo tener internet por menos de $10.000 con este subsidio

Leer nota

Series

Rebelde

Mira lo que ocurrió con Elite Way School, el lugar en el que se grabó 'Rebelde'

Leer nota

Música

Sofía Reyes

Sofía Reyes anuncia una segunda etapa "romántica” en su carrera

Leer nota

Famosos

Kathy Sáenz y su nueva mascota

"Cumplí mi sueño de tener un burrito": Kathy Sáenz presenta a su tierna mascota

Leer nota

Cine

Gokú es el protagonista de Dragon Ball

¡Se viene algo bueno! Revelan el nombre de la nueva película de Dragon Ball

Leer nota

TopCine

Cine

Gokú es el protagonista de Dragon Ball

¡Se viene algo bueno! Revelan el nombre de la nueva película de Dragon Ball

Leer nota

Cine

Jungle Cruise

'La roca' confiesa algunas curiosidades de 'Jungle Cruise', película que llega pronto a Colombia

Leer nota

Cine

Black Widow

¡Inesperado! Space Jam: A New Legacy supera en taquilla a Black Widow

Leer nota
Me enoja
1

TopMúsica

Música

Sofía Reyes

Sofía Reyes anuncia una segunda etapa "romántica” en su carrera

Leer nota

Música

Feid

FEID lanzó su nuevo y romántico tema 'Tengo Fe'

Leer nota
Me encanta
1

Música

Jay Wheeler

Jay Wheeler presentó 'Dos Tragos', su nuevo sencillo de 2021

Leer nota

TopFamosos

Famosos

"Cumplí mi sueño de tener un burrito": Kathy Sáenz presenta a su tierna mascota

Leer nota

Famosos

"Natural, amor": Luisa Castro a quienes dicen que tiene prótesis en la cola

Leer nota

Famosos

La Kardashian colombiana: Andrea Valdiri alquiló parque de diversiones y compró cabaña por su cumpleaños

Leer nota
emoji.name

Lo másTop

Famosos

Chyno Miranda contó el drama que vive por la enfermedad que lo dejó paralizado

Leer nota

Deporte

Debut de Falcao con el Galatasaray

¿Qué pasará con el Tigre? Presidente de Galatasaray llamó a Falcao y le pidió que se fuera

Leer nota

Famosos

Johana Bahamón y Cabas

Estos famosos le dijeron no a la 'toxicidad' y se volvieron amigos al terminar su relación

Leer nota

Tendencias

"Sé qué se siente no ser amado" : Niño adoptado consuela a su perrito antes de que este muera

Leer nota

TopReviews

Mira todo Reviews
Calificación:
5/5

Probamos Mass Effect: Legendary Edition y te contamos por qué es una saga que debes jugar

Estreno: 14 mayo 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos el Huawei MateBook X Pro y te contamos cómo nos fue con esta PC

Estreno: 25 mayo 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos el Redmi Note 10 Pro, un gama media para creadores de contenido

Estreno: 20 abril 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos F1 2021 y te contamos que es una experiencia emocionante y divertida

Estreno: 16 julio 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos Scarlet Nexus, un emocionante anime RPG con combates intensos

Estreno: 25 junio 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
5/5

Probamos Mass Effect: Legendary Edition y te contamos por qué es una saga que debes jugar

Estreno: 14 mayo 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos el Huawei MateBook X Pro y te contamos cómo nos fue con esta PC

Estreno: 25 mayo 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos el Redmi Note 10 Pro, un gama media para creadores de contenido

Estreno: 20 abril 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos F1 2021 y te contamos que es una experiencia emocionante y divertida

Estreno: 16 julio 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
4/5

Probamos Scarlet Nexus, un emocionante anime RPG con combates intensos

Estreno: 25 junio 2021

Leer nota
Calificación:
5/5

Probamos Mass Effect: Legendary Edition y te contamos por qué es una saga que debes jugar

Estreno: 14 mayo 2021

Leer nota
Mira todo Reviews

TopEl Mañanero

Tendencias

Shirry infiel en La Mega

Leer nota
Me divierte
6

Tendencias

Carreta tuvo cuento con varios de La Mega

Leer nota
Me divierte
3

Tendencias

Pillados en el acto

Leer nota
Me divierte
1

TopParanormal

Paranormal

Domingo de historias paranormales en El Cartel - Julio 25

Leer nota
Me gusta
3

Paranormal

¡Qué miedo! Familia duerme en su balcón por actividad paranormal en su apto

Leer nota
Me gusta
4

Paranormal

Fin del mundo y contacto con muertos en El Cartel - Julio 22

Leer nota
Me encanta
2