Gastó todo su dinero para lucir como Barbie pero las cosas no salieron bien

¿Hasta dónde llegarías por parecerte a tu actor o cantante favorito?, no lo sabemos. Lo único cierto es que una mujer de 46 años llamada Rachel Evans se ha sometido durante 11 años a varias cirugías estéticas para quedar como la ‘Barbie’ humana.
“Me siento como Barbie, pienso como Barbie y yo soy Barbie. Creo que Barbie y yo somos la misma persona”, menciona la mujer que hasta la fecha ya invertido más de 40 mil dólares, algo así como unos 80 millones de pesos para quedar igual que su muñeca favorito.
Sin embargo las cosas parecen estar lejos de la realidad y así luce en sus redes sociales:
Baywatch Barbie Swimsuit my new book out on Amazon is about 'Doll in The Diner' my four studio dress-up photo shoots. It's a storyboard I created to showcase my favourite outfits hanging in my bedroom rail. You get to see what it's like to be me, model in the studio as seen on TV. Here pictured wearing my #Baywatch #Barbie swimsuit. And story time chapters of what it's like to be me. See website in bio. Photo credit Paul White
Spending Sunday editing my new book out this July 💥it's been 2 years of photoshoots wearing fav outfits from home | I write over 5 hours each evening & been editing the book layout | very excited showcasing my #Barbie style photoshoots and new pictures from recent studio shoots | outfits from my bedroom Baywatch Barbie , doll body pink bikinis , fun outfits and fashion looks Photo credit Paul White from the March 2017 at the Essex Festival Studios photoshoot