Gastó todo su dinero para lucir como Barbie pero las cosas no salieron bien

¿Hasta dónde llegarías por parecerte a tu actor o cantante favorito?, no lo sabemos. Lo único cierto es que una mujer de 46 años llamada Rachel Evans se ha sometido durante 11 años a varias cirugías estéticas para quedar como la ‘Barbie’ humana.

“Me siento como Barbie, pienso como Barbie y yo soy Barbie. Creo que Barbie y yo somos la misma persona”, menciona la mujer que hasta la fecha ya invertido más de 40 mil dólares, algo así como unos 80 millones de pesos para quedar igual que su muñeca favorito.

Sin embargo las cosas parecen estar lejos de la realidad y así luce en sus redes sociales:

