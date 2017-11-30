Estas son las imágenes con más likes en Instagram de 2017

Muchas fueron las fotos de celebridades que vimos en la red social durante este año, pero sin duda estas fueron las que más llamaron la atención.
1. Beyoncé y el anunció de su nuevo embarazo con hasta el momento 11’188.684 de likes.
2. La foto del nacimiento de la nueva hija de Cristiano Ronaldo tiene ya 11’041.277 ‘me gusta’.
3. Selena Gomez acumula hasta el momento 10’325.034 de likes con esta imagen junto a su amiga Francia Raisa luego del trasplante de riñón que recibió como parte del tratamiento del lupus que sufre desde hace algunos años.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
4. Beyoncé vuelve a aparecer, esta vez con una foto en compañía de sus recién nacidos Rumi y Sir que ya consiguió 10’274.127 de likes.
5. En junio, Cristiano Ronaldo presentó al mundo a sus mellizos Eva y Mateo, que nacieron a través de un vientre alquilado. La foto ya acumula 8’258.398 de likes.
6 y 7. La mediática relación de Selena Gomez y The Weeknd ganó mucha popularidad con estas fotos.
8. Cristiano vuelve esta vez con su familia.
9 y 10. El nuevo look de Selena Gomez logró posicionarse en poco tiempo y una foto suya para Vogue también fue muy popular.
Con información de EFE