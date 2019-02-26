Dos iniciativas que nos invitan a decirle adiós a los estereotipos

View this post on Instagram

Alright sassy mamas, let's get real about body shaming! 🚫This is my girl @sassyredlipstick. She is absolutely gorgeous and one of my favorite people to follow! ♥️I had a chance to hang with Sarah and her husband @tripp in Dallas last week. 👯‍♀️Because of her beautiful curvy figure, Sarah tells me that she receives so many mean comments that she's "overweight", "unhealthy", or "a bad role model". 😤It's so rude and so ridiculous! I honestly can't think of anyone who's a better role model than Sarah. Her only goal is to help us ladies feel confident, SASSY, and love our bodies no matter the size! 💃🏼She's so sweet, positive, and empowering and truly cares about each and every one of her followers. 💘Plus, that girl has KILLER style. She's so much more than her body… and so am I! I've also received hurtful comments about my body over the years on social media. People telling me to "eat a sandwich" or saying I look "unhealthy." I'm sure we've all been hurt by something that was said about us or maybe we have a little voice inside our heads telling us we aren't pretty, smart, or successful enough. Sarah and I believe that we are ALL so much more than what you see on the outside and the truth is, we don't need the approval of others to find our self worth. The ultimate form of girl power is self-confidence. ✨And even though that's always a work in progress for most, it's one of my top goals. Let's all remember to love ourselves because empowered women empower women. Body shaming is never okay – let's remember that love and kindness are never wasted!