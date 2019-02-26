Dos iniciativas que nos invitan a decirle adiós a los estereotipos

En un mundo de redes sociales, aplicaciones, inmediatez y muchas veces querer mostrar una “vida perfecta” y sin complicaciones, los estereotipos frente al cuerpo y sobre todo las inseguridades logran ser pan de cada día.
Para combatir este tipo de ataques contra los diferentes tipos de cuerpo, diariamente se realizan cientos de campañas anti ‘bullying’, de aceptación y empoderamiento, tanto para mujeres como para hombres.
Es el caso de ‘Paren la gordofobia’ y ‘Body Positive’, dos campañas con personajes, plataformas y espectadores diferentes, pero con un mismo objetivo: eliminar los estereotipos frente a las tallas grandes.
La moda le hace el quite a los tabús con ‘Paren la gordofobia’
París, el epicentro de las pasarelas más importantes de la moda a nivel internacional decidió homenajear a las mujeres de talla grande con una exposición al aire libre que se propone cuestionar a los invitados a la famosa Semana de la Moda.
Lee también: Dolce & Gabbana presenta colección inspirada en los 60
Las fachadas del llamado Cuartel Napoleón, junto a la alcaldía, estarán cubiertas hasta el próximo 9 de marzo con fotos de mujeres de talla grande tomadas durante un desfile organizado en los salones del gobierno local en diciembre de 2017. Las fotos están acompañadas de mensajes de cada modelo narrando la influencia positiva de ese desfile.
“Soy gorda, soy alta, soy negra. (…) He sentido muchas veces la discriminación en mi vida. Salí de esa experiencia con más fuerza en mi lucha contra la discriminación”, aseguró Gerrie Palacios Bideau, una de las modelos que hace parte de la exposición.
La iniciativa es organizada por Hélène Bidard, alcalde adjunta encargada de la igualdad y la lucha contra la discriminación, con ayuda del director artístico Vincent McDoom,modelo negra transgénero.
“Mi abuela, mis hermanas, eran todas gordas y se quejaban todo el tiempo que no podían vestirse, no podían hacer esto o lo otro, porque la mirada pública les molestaba. Se cerraban en sí mismas y en ese momento aumentaban más de peso“, dijo McDoom.
Actualmente, en las pasarelas es posible ver todos los colores de piel y la edad ya dejó de ser un tabú, pero es extraordinariamente raro ver modelos de gran talla, sobretodo en ciudades como París más que en Nueva York o Londres.
Te puede interesar: El ejercicio más efectivo para tener un abdomen plano y tonificado
Para McDoom, la percepción ha cambiado gracias personas gordas que se tornaron populares en las redes sociales, para quien “ahora es la moda la que está atrasada”.
‘Body positive’: dos influencers que le apuestan a la aceptación
Por un lado “anoréxica”, “parece que necesita comer” o “mira esas piernas de pollo”. Por otro “obesa”, “esto no es sano” o que “no es un buen ejemplo a seguir”.
Diariamente, Sarah Tripp y Dani Austin, dos influenciandoras y blogueras estadounidenses son blanco de críticas por sus cuerpos. Una por ser supuestamente muy flaca y la otra, por estar pasada de peso.
Cansadas de los insultos, decidieron unirse para acabar con el ‘body shaming’, una tendencia en redes que consiste en criticar y hasta insultar a las personas -en su mayoría a las mujeres- por cómo lucen sus cuerpos.
Dani tiene una talla 0 norteamericana y Sarah una 12. Ambas decidieron compartir en sus cuentas de Instagram una foto juntas en la que lucen un vestido de baño rosado con blanco de dos piezas; cada una habló de la situación por la que pasa la otra para alertar sobre los peligros de hacer críticas entre mujeres y de la importancia de la aceptación propia.
View this post on Instagram
Alright sassy mamas, let’s get real about body shaming! 🚫This is my girl @sassyredlipstick. She is absolutely gorgeous and one of my favorite people to follow! ♥️I had a chance to hang with Sarah and her husband @tripp in Dallas last week. 👯♀️Because of her beautiful curvy figure, Sarah tells me that she receives so many mean comments that she’s “overweight”, “unhealthy”, or “a bad role model”. 😤It’s so rude and so ridiculous! I honestly can’t think of anyone who’s a better role model than Sarah. Her only goal is to help us ladies feel confident, SASSY, and love our bodies no matter the size! 💃🏼She’s so sweet, positive, and empowering and truly cares about each and every one of her followers. 💘Plus, that girl has KILLER style. She’s so much more than her body… and so am I! I’ve also received hurtful comments about my body over the years on social media. People telling me to “eat a sandwich” or saying I look “unhealthy.” I’m sure we’ve all been hurt by something that was said about us or maybe we have a little voice inside our heads telling us we aren’t pretty, smart, or successful enough. Sarah and I believe that we are ALL so much more than what you see on the outside and the truth is, we don’t need the approval of others to find our self worth. The ultimate form of girl power is self-confidence. ✨And even though that’s always a work in progress for most, it’s one of my top goals. Let’s all remember to love ourselves because empowered women empower women. Body shaming is never okay – let’s remember that love and kindness are never wasted! Talking more about why we need more #girlpower in my latest blog post! #linkinbio and shop our matching bikini under $50! 👙 http://liketk.it/2zZiL #liketkit @liketoknow.it #swimsuitsforall #aeriereal #aerieswim #thesassyclub #ltkswim #bikini #beachwaves #DANIAUSTINPRESETS #everyBODYisbeautiful #dallasblogger #bff #grlpwr #bodypositivity #endbodyshaming
View this post on Instagram
BODY SHAMING IS NOT OKAY!! 🚫🙅🏻♀️ it’s time for a couple of sassy gals to get real with you. 💋 this is my friend @daniaustin. she’s a beautiful size 0 and one of my favorite ladies to follow here on IG. because of her naturally thin figure she tells me she often sees comments like “she’s anorexic”, “looks like she needs to eat”, “look at those chicken legs”, etc. how sad is that?! one thing i know is that this beautiful woman is strong, healthy, and more importantly… much more than her body! Dani is an incredible female entrepreneur. she has the kindest heart and is one of the most genuine bloggers i know. she and her husband @jordanjramirez have a wonderfully supportive relationship. she is so strong yet vulnerable, opening up freely about her faith, her trials, and her real life offline. 💕 i’ve been shamed this same way for years, but on the other end of the scale. strangers online are constantly telling me i’m “overweight”, or “unhealthy”, or “a terrible role model” because of my size. but i know better. because i know this size 12 body of mine is curvy fit! 💪🏼 i know that these bootylicious curves makes me sexy, strong, and stylish! i also know that my self-worth does not depend on the size of my jeans or what other people say about me. 🍑💖 please remember, body shaming is never okay!! and we should all speak kind words to each other online and in real life. your words have power and meaning. and we could all benefit from spreading a little more love and positivity. 😘 click the link in my bio to read my blog post all about body shaming and see all our matchy 👙 pics! // our pink striped bikini comes in sizes xxs-xxl and it’s under $50! shop our swim with the shop tab on my site or download the @liketoknow.it app for free! http://liketk.it/2zZis #liketkit #LTKcurves #LTKswim #LTKunder50 #aeriereal #everyBODYisbeautiful #loveanybody #curvyblogger #sassyredlipstick #pinkbikini #aerieswim
Por: Karen Ortiz – Sistema Integrado Digital