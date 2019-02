Joven creó guantes que convierten el lenguaje de señas en audio

View this post on Instagram

A 25 year old Kenyan Engineer, Roy Allela(@allelachavo), has invented a set of smart gloves that translate sign language into speech via an app. The innovation came about due to Roy wanting to communicate with his deaf niece. The invention Sign-IO aims to aid individuals with speech impairment caused by deafness of muteness. The app also allows users to choose the language, gender and pitch of the audio voice. Over 30 million people around the globe have speech impairments and rely on sign language as a means of communication. . . . Roy’s goal is to have at least two pairs of gloves in every special-needs school in Kenya and then assist the millions of children worldwide that deal with speech impairments.