Morat estrenó 'Someone I Used To Know': un viaje musical junto a James TW

Letra de la canción "Someone I Used To Know" de Morat y James TW

I DON'T WANNA SPEAK TOO SOON

TRUTH IS THAT I COULDN'T WAIT

I KNOW I SHOULD'VE THOUGHT THIS THROUGH

BUT MAYBE THERE'S NO OTHER WAY

I KNOW THAT IT'S NOTHING NEW

I'M SOUNDING LIKE A DUMB CLICHE

I SWEAR TO GOD THAT'S IT NOT YOU

JUST PART OF ME IS STILL AFRAID

OH WHY DOES IT TAKE A HEART TO BREAK?

FOR IT TO KNOW EXACTLY WHAT'S AT STAKE

I DON'T WANNA

MESS IT UP WHEN EVERYTHING FEELS RIGHT

SAY THE WORDS THAT LEAD TO THE SAME FIGHTS

THAT I HAD WITH SOMEONE I USED TO KNOW

I DON'T WANNA

FALL IN LOVE AND FORGET THE FEELING

FIND THE WORD AND THEN LOSE THE MEANING

YOU BECOMING SOMEONE I USED TO KNOW

I DON'T WANNA

BREAK UP AND MAKE UP

TELL YOU I'M SORRY

YOU GO TELL YOUR FRIENDS HALF OF THE STORY

IF I END UP LOSING YOU

THEN I DON'T WANNA

OYE, QUIERO SABER DE TU VIDA

QUE NO OLVIDÉ VOLAR SIN TEMERLE A LA CAÍDA

LOS AÑOS ME COBRARON POR CADA ERROR

Y MI CABEZA AHORA SOLO PIENSA EN LO PEOR

Y ME NIEGO A QUERER PARA LUEGO OLVIDAR

TOMAR FOTOS QUE LUEGO ME TOQUE BORRAR

DAÑAR OTRA CANCIÓN

LLENAR OTRO CAJÓN

DE RECUERDOS QUE SÉ QUE ME DUELE GUARDAR

OH, WHY DOES IT TAKE A HEART TO BREAK?

YO LO SÉ BIEN

FOR IT TO KNOW EXACTLY WHAT'S AT STAKE

OH

AND I DON'T WANNA

MESS IT UP WHEN EVERYTHING FEELS RIGHT

SAY THE WORDS THAT LEAD TO THOSE SAME FIGHTS

THAT I HAD WITH SOMEONE I USED TO KNOW

I DON'T WANNA

FALL IN LOVE AND FORGET THE FEELING

FIND THE WORD AND THEN LOSE THE MEANING

YOU BECOMING SOMEONE I USED TO KNOW

I DON'T WANNA

BREAK UP AND MAKE UP

TELL YOU I'M SORRY

YOU GO TELL YOUR FRIENDS

HALF OF THE STORY

IF I END UP LOSING YOU

THEN I DON'T WANNA

THEN I DON'T WANNA

SOMEONE I USED TO KNOW