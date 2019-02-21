View this post on Instagram

💚Here's the tutorial for my tie-dye nails! basically all it is is a bunch of tiny dots and dashes. I put the red down and then the green so I can be sure to leave enough room for the remaining colors to be spaced out evenly. Just be sure your polish is thinned down with lacquer thinner (NOT remover or acetone) so it will go on smoothly. I filmed a tutorial for the middle finger as well. Let me know if you would like to see it! It's pretty similar so I thought I would ask. 🎶Can't Feel My Face – The Weeknd🎶 I used: @chinaglazeofficial Electric Nights Collection and White On White @sechenails Seche Vite @bornprettyreview Nail Art Brush All polishes are from @hbbeautybar💙Use my code ✨nailsbycambria✨ for 15% off on hbbeautybar.com!💜