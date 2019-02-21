El estilo hippie de los años 60 ha vuelto, no solo en la ropa sino también en las uñas. El llamado ‘tie-dye’ se vuelve a tomar el mundo de la belleza y cobra cada vez más fuerza en los centros de estética.
Las uñas se llenan de colores vivos y degradados multicolores que se pueden plasmar de distintas maneras y complementando con otros tipos de decoraciones.
Bajo la etiqueta #TieDyeNails, las usuarias de las redes sociales están compartiendo los diseños psicodélicos de sus uñas y también cortos videos en los que se puede ver el proceso de creación de este estampado.
View this post on Instagram
💚Here's the tutorial for my tie-dye nails! basically all it is is a bunch of tiny dots and dashes. I put the red down and then the green so I can be sure to leave enough room for the remaining colors to be spaced out evenly. Just be sure your polish is thinned down with lacquer thinner (NOT remover or acetone) so it will go on smoothly. I filmed a tutorial for the middle finger as well. Let me know if you would like to see it! It's pretty similar so I thought I would ask. 🎶Can't Feel My Face – The Weeknd🎶 I used: @chinaglazeofficial Electric Nights Collection and White On White @sechenails Seche Vite @bornprettyreview Nail Art Brush All polishes are from @hbbeautybar💙Use my code ✨nailsbycambria✨ for 15% off on hbbeautybar.com!💜
Este es uno de los diseños más usados por estos días y se une a otras técnicas como el animal print y neón que, según medios especializados en estilo de vida como Harper’s Bazaar, prometen marcar tendencia este año.
View this post on Instagram
I have the 2019 Duo from @paintedpolishbylexi to share!! 💎 This years duo features a much anticipated white stamping creme and coordinating holo! 💎 Last up I have Blanc Slate. She is a one coat white creme that doubles as a stamping polish! Fun Fact: ‘Blanc’ is the French word for white! 💎 Availiable now! Will be $10 each or $20 for the duo at @paintedpolishbylexi 💎 I sponged on @paintedpolishbylexi Stamped in Starfruit, Guava, Mint and Peach over one coat of Blanc Slate. Then I stamped using Blanc Slate and BM-XL456 plate from @hellomaniology . 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 #paintedpolish #paintedpolishbylexi #indiepolishaddict #indiepolish #indiepolishlove #supportindies #indieswatch #nailartpromote #nailpromote #nailarttutorial #nailartvideos #nailsoftheday #naturalnails #nailswatch #paintedpolish2019 #stampingpolish #tiedyenails #maniology #nailartstamping #nailstamping #groovynails
El ‘tie-dye’ es tan solo una de las cientos de opciones a la hora de pintarse las uñas y es un diseño que también se está usando mucho en las prendas de vestir y accesorios.
Incluso, este tipo de estampado ha inspirado a reconocidos diseñadores como Stella McCartney y Paco Rabanne, y marcas como Prada, Dior y R13.
View this post on Instagram
I love these pencil bags! They are longer than “average sized” markers and pencils. I think they would be perfect for art on the go or a makeup bag or… ? ✏️ #arteveryday #pencilbag #purse #makeupbag #makeupartist #artonthego #tiedye #rainbow #clutch #artforsale #functionalart
View this post on Instagram
Buenas vibras y linda tarde para todos 🍃🌸 consigue tu camisa de NATIAO PR tenemos variedad de tamaños y estilos tanto para damas, caballeros y niñ@s 💯🙌🏻 #vive #peace #love #likeforlikes #t #tiedye #tiedyeisart #goodvibes #instagood #likeforfollow #followforfollowback #apoyalolocal #apoyalolocal🇵🇷
Por: Luisa Fernanda Rodríguez – La Mega