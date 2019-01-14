‘Los tres cerditos’ de Disney protagonizan la nueva colección de Gucci

La firma de lujo Gucci presentó su nuevo trabajo, una colección de 35 artículos inspirados en el cuento de ‘Los tres cerditos’ con la que de paso celebran el año nuevo chino.
Bajo la dirección creativa de Alessandro Michele, la marca italiana retomó el clásico de Disney de 1933 y lo plasmó en accesorios de marroquinería, calzado, lentes y prendas para hombre y mujer.
La colección cápsula, que llega justo para el inicio del año del cerdo el próximo 5 de febrero, fue lanzada por medio de una sesión fotográfica llevada a cabo en Nueva York bajo el lente de Frank Lebon.
Te puede interesar: Chanel ya no usará pieles de animales exóticos en sus diseños
View this post on Instagram
Flying pig brooches are next to a tiny piglet, part of the #Gucci collection dedicated to the Chinese New Year designed by #AlessandroMichele. Discover more through link in bio. Photographer: @frankleboner Creative Director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney
En la campaña, los modelos se mezclan en un ambiente neoyorquino junto a sus mascotas, que para esta ocasión son cerditos.
View this post on Instagram
The characters from Disney’s ‘Three Little Pigs’ appear as playful patches on the #GucciAce sneakers with House Web stripe, part of the #Gucci collection dedicated to the Chinese calendar’s year of the pig designed by #AlessandroMichele. Discover more through link in bio. Photographer: @frankleboner
Creative Director: @alessandro_michele
Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney
View this post on Instagram
The #Gucci collection that celebrates the year of the pig features a lineup of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories including a #GucciOphidia tote and a backpack with Disney’s ‘Three Little Pigs’ patch. Discover more through link in bio. Photographer: @frankleboner
Creative Director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney
View this post on Instagram
Captured by @frankleboner, pieces from the special collection for Chinese calendar’s year of the pig including a T-shirt with a design of Walt Disney’s cartoon characters, the ‘Three Little Pigs’. The GG pouch is available exclusively online in China and Hong Kong. #AlessandroMichele Discover more through link in bio.
Creative Director: @alessandro_michele
Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney
View this post on Instagram
A special editorial shoot by @frankleboner presents the #Gucci collection that celebrates the year of the pig with a lineup of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories embellished with playful designs by #AlessandroMichele. Discover the collection through link in bio. Creative Director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds
La nueva colección de Gucci estará disponible a través de los canales digitales de la marca, así como en algunas tiendas físicas alrededor del mundo que estarán decoradas con este motivo.
Además, desde el mes de enero la firma lanzó de forma exclusiva un estuche que solo podrá adquirirse en su página web en China, Hong Kong y Macao, según Vogue.
View this post on Instagram
Pet piglets star in the new campaign photographed by @frankleboner featuring the #Gucci collection designed by #AlessandroMichele to celebrate the year of the pig. Discover more through link in bio.
Creative Director: @alessandro_michele
Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney
Por: Luisa Fernanda Rodríguez – La Mega