‘Los tres cerditos’ de Disney protagonizan la nueva colección de Gucci

Foto: Instagram @gucci

La firma de lujo Gucci presentó su nuevo trabajo, una colección de 35 artículos inspirados en el cuento de ‘Los tres cerditos’ con la que de paso celebran el año nuevo chino.

Bajo la dirección creativa de Alessandro Michele, la marca italiana retomó el clásico de Disney de 1933 y lo plasmó en accesorios de marroquinería, calzado, lentes y prendas para hombre y mujer.

La colección cápsula, que llega justo para el inicio del año del cerdo el próximo 5 de febrero, fue lanzada por medio de una sesión fotográfica llevada a cabo en Nueva York bajo el lente de Frank Lebon. 

En la campaña, los modelos se mezclan en un ambiente neoyorquino junto a sus mascotas, que para esta ocasión son cerditos.

La nueva colección de Gucci estará disponible a través de los canales digitales de la marca, así como en algunas tiendas físicas alrededor del mundo que estarán decoradas con este motivo.

Además, desde el mes de enero la firma lanzó de forma exclusiva un estuche que solo podrá adquirirse en su página web en China, Hong Kong y Macao, según Vogue.

Por: Luisa Fernanda Rodríguez – La Mega 

