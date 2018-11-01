¿Meghan Markle mostró su ropa interior en un evento?

El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan visitaron este miércoles el centro turístico neozelandés de Rotorua para poner fin a su gira por el Pacífico, que confirmó la popularidad de la nueva integrante de la familia real británica.
Meghan, mostrando lo que el príncipe Harry define cariñosamente como “nuestro pequeño bulto”, atrajo multitudes en Australia, Fiyi, Tonga y Nueva Zelanda, en su primera gira internacional desde el matrimonio de la pareja, en mayo.
La exactriz estadounidense y su esposo asistieron a 76 actos en 16 días de visita por las antiguas colonias británicas. En algunas ocasiones, Meghan llevó cuatro modelos diferentes en un mismo día.
En Rotorua, la duquesa de Sussex lució una camisa azul a juego con una larga falda de pliegues del mismo color de la firma Givenchy, que daba la impresión de que Meghan mostraba su ropa interior, pero no.
Este hecho es una simple ilusión óptica creada por la gruesa tela tejida de la falda y el juego de tonalidades entre el azul y el marrón. El diseño de rayas de la falda también creó la ilusión de la ropa interior de Meghan, en el punto donde las rayas más claras se vuelven más oscuras nuevamente.
A pesar de esta confusión, la duquesa se mostró muy animada mientras saludaba a las multitudes en uno de sus compromisos finales de la gira real.
Uau!!! Hj a Duquesa de Sussex abusou um pouco da transparência, não acham? 😮
After a visit to Rainbow Springs, Meghan and Harry headed into the city to meet members of the public gathered there 🇳🇿❤️😭. Meeting as many people as possible was a key objective for this tour. Harry and Meghan certainly achieved the goal spending as long as possible chatting with locals at every stop.

Meghan and Harry then travelled to Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua for their last engagement, where they learnt more about the forest's history as they took on the tree walk, and then met invited representatives of the local biking community under the forest canopy.

Outfit: Givenchy, the skirt is a bespoke Givenchy skirt but the top 👚 is a Givenchy crew neck blouse

Earlier they had a welcome ceremony. Then Meghan and Harry visited Rainbow Springs where they learnt more about the centre's kiwi breeding programme. Kiwis, which are New Zealand's national bird, have become increasingly endangered in recent years. They met conservationists working to protect the species. They had the opportunity to name two young kiwi chicks at Rainbow Springs: Meghan named one Koha meaning 'gift'🎁 and Harry named one Tihei meaning 'life'
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Someone pass the tissues 😭💝 sweetest moment can't wait to see a mini Meghan! I'm going to miss seeing them daily so much but we all know they deserve their rest ❤️ Good news they'll be back to my time zone 😌😂🇬🇧

This was taken when Meghan and Harry headed into the city to meet members of the public gathered there 🇳🇿❤️😭. Meeting as many people as possible was a key objective for this tour. Harry and Meghan certainly achieved the goal spending as long as possible chatting with locals at every stop.

📷 Dominic Lipinski

Meghan and Harry then travelled to Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua for their last engagement where they learnt more about the forest's history as they took on the tree walk, and then met invited representatives of the local biking community under the forest canopy.

Outfit: Givenchy, the skirt is a bespoke Givenchy skirt but the top 👚 is a Givenchy crew neck blouse

Earlier they had a welcome ceremony. Then Meghan and Harry visited Rainbow Springs where they learnt more about the centre's kiwi breeding programme. Kiwis, which are New Zealand's national bird, have become increasingly endangered in recent years. They met conservationists working to protect the species. They had the opportunity to name two young kiwi chicks at Rainbow Springs: Meghan named one Koha meaning 'gift'🎁 and Harry named one Tihei meaning 'life'
Lovely pictures from Last day of Royal Tour 💕📸
Por Yurby Calderón – Sistema Integrado Digital y AFP