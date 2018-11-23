Si por algo se ha caracterizado Lucy Vives es por vivir su vida sin tapujos y sin miedo al qué dirán.
Muchas son las ocasiones en las que la hija del cantante Carlos Vives ha sorprendido en las redes sociales con publicaciones reveladoras y controversiales. Ahora, un nuevo contenido está llamando la atención.
Se trata de una historia en Instagram en la que dejó al descubierto un tatuaje que tiene en su zona íntima. La joven posa con ropa interior transparente con la que dejó ver el diseño que tiene en la parte superior de su pubis.
La imagen de Lucy Vives fue replicada en Twitter, red en la que muchos usuarios han debatido sobre el tatuaje. Algunos la han criticado, mientras otros dicen que es su vida y tiene la libertad de hacer lo que más le parezca.
¿Si vieron el tatuaje de la hija de Carlos Vives? 😧 pic.twitter.com/NUIvnSeShD
— Iamchisme (@ChismesCol) 19 de noviembre de 2018
Además de esta polémica historia, la joven modelo y activista compartió un topless acompañado de un texto en el que deja claro que no volvería a trabajar con un fotógrafo que fue acusado de acoso sexual.
call me what you want after reading this but after much thought, the following statement is how im choosing to address this . and yes, even just one serious accusation is more than enough for me to say something. my truth is you were a great guy, incredibly professional respectful and it was my pleasure to shoot for you. i am no judge and my intention here is not to accuse. as a student and advocate, for women and civil rights issues in general, however, i can’t put your name on our images without acknowledging this issue. i am sorry but i only wish i knew the following from you, instead of google…and the world • so here goes! • every photographer accused of sexual harassment should find it necessary to tell all his future models and ask for their consent after the fact. be it true or false. this industry is large and too free for its trust, comfort and beauty to be ruined by dishonesty, pride and fear. the art industry is my sanctuary and i know i’m not the only one. im a fan of your work so i neglected to research you negatively, skipping my rule of thumb: we have the resources so we do research on ALL people we work with. period. I’m grateful that im always vigilant, and always accompanied at shoots so i’m lucky to not have even 1 story of discomfort, abuse, or harassment in my 3+ years of nude modeling with over dozens of male and female photographers alike. even with the MeToo movement, not enough people speak about this. im barely in the world of modeling , so i can’t imagine what some men and women experience on a nearly daily basis. i walked into this shoot and had a blessed morning sharing my serenity, my artistic space, and my passion with what i felt was a kidred spirit in a safe space.. only to discover later, from a number of DMs and personal messages concerned that this person had been the accused subject of a very heartbreaking experience publically detailed by a female acquaintance in a shoot setting … So, EVERYONE! this is the Last collaborative nude shoot ill be working with a new male photographer. not saying women aren’t equally capable of atrocities but this is my protest because men in the arts must see consequences
Lucy Vives ha despertado polémica en variadas ocasiones por sus imágenes subidas de tono y sus desnudos, pero ella ha expresado en varias ocasiones que no tiene problema con mostrar la naturalidad del cuerpo como algo artístico.
Por: Luisa Fernanda Rodríguez – La Mega