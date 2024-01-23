la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ha anunciado oficialmente los nominados para la 96ª edición de los prestigiosos premios Oscar. La ceremonia de entrega está programada para el próximo 10 de marzo en el icónico Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, y será presentada por el carismático Jimmy Kimmel.

La expectación ha estado en aumento desde que 'La Academia' compartió los títulos que podrían ser nominados en 10 categorías principales. Ahora, con la lista completa en manos de los fanáticos del cine, la emoción no podría ser mayor. Los expertos y seguidores de la industria están ansiosos por ver quiénes se llevarán a casa la codiciada estatuilla dorada.

Entre las categorías destacadas se encuentran Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Actor y Actriz Principal, así como Mejor Película Animada y Mejor Película Internacional. Las producciones más destacadas del año han generado una intensa competencia, dejando a los amantes del cine especulando sobre quiénes serán los triunfadores en esta edición.

Aunque se mantiene el secreto sobre los favoritos, algunas películas ya han generado un zumbido positivo entre críticos y fanáticos por igual. Los estudios de Hollywood han puesto su mejor pie adelante, presentando historias cautivadoras, actuaciones memorables y una cinematografía impresionante.

Los nominados ahora se embarcan en una emocionante jornada que culminará con la revelación de los ganadores en la ceremonia de premiación. El público espera con entusiasmo conocer quiénes serán los nombres que pasarán a la historia del cine al llevarse a casa el codiciado premio Oscar.

La 96ª edición de los premios Oscar promete ser una velada llena de glamour, sorpresas y momentos inolvidables. Los fanáticos de todo el mundo estarán sintonizando para celebrar lo mejor del talento cinematográfico y descubrir quiénes serán los verdaderos triunfadores de la noche. ¡La cuenta regresiva para el 10 de marzo ha comenzado!

A continuación te presentamos a los nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“American Fiction”“Anatomía de una caída”“Barbie”“Los que se quedan”“Los asesinos de la luna”“Maestro”“Oppenheimer”“Vidas pasadas”“Pobres criaturas”“The Zone of Interest”



MEJOR DIRECTOR

Justine Triet (”Anatomía de una caída”)Martin Scorsese (”Los asesinos de la luna”)Christopher Nolan (”Oppenheimer”)Yorgos Lanthimos (”Pobres criaturas”)Jonathan Glazer (”The Zone of Interest”)



MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening (”Nyad”)Lily Gladstone (”Los asesinos de la luna”)Sandra Hüller (”Anatomía de una caída”)Carey Mulligan (”Maestro”)Emma Stone (”Pobres criaturas”)



MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper (”Maestro”)Colman Domingo (”Rustin”)Paul Giamatti (”Los que se quedan”)Cillian Murphy (”Oppenheimer”)Jeffrey Wright (”American Fiction”)



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown (”American Fiction”)Robert De Niro (”Los asesinos de la luna”)Robert Downey Jr. (”Oppenheimer”)Ryan Gosling (”Barbie”)Mark Ruffalo (”Pobres criaturas”)



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer).Danielle Brooks (The color purple).America Ferrera (Barbie).Jodie Foster (Nyad).Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Anatomy of a fall.The Holdovers.Maestro.May December.Past Lives.



MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

American Fiction.Barbie.Oppenheimer.Pobres criaturas.The zone of interest.



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“La sociedad de la nieve” (España) “Yo Capitán” (Italia)“Zona de interés” (Reino Unido) “Perfect Days” (Japón)“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Alemania)



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Bobi Wine: The People’s President. The Eternal Memory.Four DaughtersTo Kill A Tiger.20 Days In Mariupol.



MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

The Boy And The Heron.Elemental.Nimona.Robot Dreams.Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL

The After.Invincible.Knight of Fortune.Red, white and blue.The wonderful story of Henry Sugar.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

Letter to a pig.Ninety-five senses.Our uniform.Pachyderme.War is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

The ABCs Of Book Banning.The Barber Of Little Rock. Island In Between. The Last Repair Shop.Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó.



MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anatomy Of A FallThe HoldoversOppenheimerPoor ThingsKillers Of The Flower Moon



MEJOR VESTUARIO

Barbie.Killers of the Flower Moon.Napoleon.Oppenheimer.Pobres Criaturas.



MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Golda.Maestro.Oppenheimer.Pobres Criaturas.La sociedad de la nieve.



MEJOR SONIDO

The Creator.Maestro.Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One. Oppenheimer.The Zone of Interest.



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

He Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot).I’m just Ken (Barbie).It never went away (American Symphony).Wahzhazhe, a song for my people (Killers of the Flower Moon).What was I made for? (Barbie).



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

The CreatorGodzilla: Minus OneGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Mission Impossible Death Reckoning Part 1Napoleon

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbie.Oppenheimer.Napoleon.Killers Of The Flower Moon. Poor Things.