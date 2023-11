Dua Lipa hechiza con 'Houdini', su nueva canción y aquí te dejamos la letra

¿Quieres cantar? Aquí te dejamos la letra de ‘Houdini’ de Dua Lipa:

[Intro]

Okay

(Mmm)

[Chorus]

I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I'm not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows

Catch me or I go Houdini

[Verse 1]

Time is passin' like a solar eclipse

See you watchin' and you blow me a kiss

It's your moment, baby, don't let it slip

Come in closer, are you readin' my lips?

[Chorus]

They say I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I'm not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows

Catch me or I go Houdini

[Post-Chorus]

If you're good enough, you'll find a way

Maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways

Do you think about it night and day?

Maybe you could be the one to make me stay

[Verse 2]

Everything you say is soundin' so sweet (Ah-ah)

But do you practise everything that you preach? (Ah-ah)

I need something that'll make me believe (Ah-ah)

If you got it, baby, give it to me

[Chorus]

They say I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I'm not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go (I come and I go)

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows (I'm not here for long)

Catch me or I go Houdini

[Post-Chorus]

If you're good enough, you'll find a way

Maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways

Do you think about it night and day?

Maybe you could be the one to make me stay

[Bridge]

Oh-oh

Ooh

[Chorus]

I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me (Ooh)

I'm not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go (I come and I go)

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows (I'm not here for long)

Catch me or I go Houdini

[Outro]

Houdini

Catch me or I go Houdini