Hoy es un día de celebración para los fanáticos de Ariana Grande, ya que la superestrella ha lanzado su primera canción en tres años, titulada ‘yes, and?’, junto con la revelación del nombre de su próximo álbum, ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

Letra de 'yes, and?', en inglés

In case you haven't noticed

Well, everybody's tired

And healing from somebody

Or something we don't see just right

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothing)

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

Yes, and?

Say that shit with your chest and

Be your own fucking best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and?

Now I'm so done with caring

What you think, no, I won't hide

Underneath your own projections

Or change my most authentic life

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothing)

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

Yes, and?

Say that shit with your chest and

Be your own fucking best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and? (Yeah)

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (my time)

Your energy is yours and mine is mine (it's mine, it's mine)

What's mine is mine

My face is sitting

I don't need no disguise (I don't need no disguise)

Don't comment on my body, do not reply

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Why do you care so much whose I ride?

Why?

Yes, and? (Yes, and?)

Say that shit with your chest and (say that shit with your chest)

Be your own fucking best friend (oh, be your own, be your own)

Say that shit with your chest (say that shit with your chest, baby)

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and?

Yes, and? (Ooh)

Say that shit with your chest (ooh) and

Be your own fucking best (be your own) friend

Say that shit with your chest (mmm, mmm)

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and? (Yeah)