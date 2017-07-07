¡De no creer! La primera dama de Polonia dejó a Trump con la mano ‘estirada’

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on United States Secret Service 152nd Anniversary My family and I send our congratulations to the dedicated professionals of the United States Secret Service as it proudly celebrates its 152nd anniversary. The Secret Service, most renowned for ensuring the personal protection of our Nation’s top officials and their families, began protecting the President in 1901, following President McKinley’s assassination. Every day, the elite Federal law enforcement officials of the Secret Service willingly put their lives on the line to ensure the security of the President, the Vice President, our former Presidents, the heads of visiting foreign governments, and many others. As President of the United States, I am honored to recognize the men and women of the Secret Service for their hard work and dedication. Melania and I are especially thankful for those who selflessly stand by our side to safeguard our family every day. We are privileged to benefit from the unfailing professionalism and skill of these extraordinary men and women. Together, we send our very best wishes for success to Director Randolph “Tex” Alles and we pray for the continued safety of the entire United States Secret Service family.

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT