Hermana de Beyoncé revela que padece una complicada enfermedad

Solange Knowles, hermana de Beyoncé, se sinceró y reveló a todos sus seguidores la razón por la que tuvo que cancelar su presentación en AfroPunk, en Sudáfrica.
La artista confesó por medio de un mensaje en Instagram que ha venido tratando un Desorden Autonómico durante los pasados cinco meses.
“Ha sido un viaje que no ha sido fácil para mí. A veces me siento bien, otras veces no tanto. Es un diagnóstico complicado y todavía estoy aprendiendo mucho de mí misma, pero por ahora mis médicos no me han dado el visto bueno para hacer un vuelo tan largo y ofrecer un riguroso show justo después”, escribió sobre la cancelación de su presentación y la enfermedad que afecta al sistema nervioso autónomo.
Solange confesó que no fue fácil atreverse y hablar sobre este episodio de su vida, pero que tenía que hacerlo. “Es muy importante que la gente de Sudáfrica, un lugar que guarda un significado muy especial para mí y que me ha dado tanto, sepa por qué no voy a actuar en el AfroPunk esta Nochevieja”, indicó.
La cantante aseguró, además, que se siente muy triste por cancelar su show pero que da “su palabra” que volverá al evento para dar su presentación.
“No puedo agradecer lo suficiente a Afro Punk por su apoyo y a todos los otros festivales este pasado verano y otoño que sabían sobre mi salud, lo mantuvieron confidencial y me hicieron sentir apoyada mientras hacía estos shows”, concluyó.
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times… Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.