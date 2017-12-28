Hermana de Beyoncé revela que padece una complicada enfermedad

Solange Knowles, hermana de Beyoncé, se sinceró y reveló a todos sus seguidores la razón por la que tuvo que cancelar su presentación en AfroPunk, en Sudáfrica.

La artista confesó por medio de un mensaje en Instagram que ha venido tratando un Desorden Autonómico durante los pasados cinco meses.

“Ha sido un viaje que no ha sido fácil para mí. A veces me siento bien, otras veces no tanto. Es un diagnóstico complicado y todavía estoy aprendiendo mucho de mí misma, pero por ahora mis médicos no me han dado el visto bueno para hacer un vuelo tan largo y ofrecer un riguroso show justo después”, escribió sobre la cancelación de su presentación y la enfermedad que afecta al sistema nervioso autónomo.

Solange confesó que no fue fácil atreverse y hablar sobre este episodio de su vida, pero que tenía que hacerlo. “Es muy importante que la gente de Sudáfrica, un lugar que guarda un significado muy especial para mí y que me ha dado tanto, sepa por qué no voy a actuar en el AfroPunk esta Nochevieja”, indicó.

La cantante aseguró, además, que se siente muy triste por cancelar su show pero que da “su palabra” que volverá al evento para dar su presentación.

“No puedo agradecer lo suficiente a Afro Punk por su apoyo y a todos los otros festivales este pasado verano y otoño que sabían sobre mi salud, lo mantuvieron confidencial y me hicieron sentir apoyada mientras hacía estos shows”, concluyó.