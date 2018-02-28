Se filtra la primera imagen de Zachary Levi con el traje de Shazam

Foto: Instagram @zacharylevi

El estadounidense Zachary Levi le dará vida al famoso superhéroe de DC Comics, conocido también como ‘Captain Marvel’, en su propia película.

Pocos detalles se tienen sobre la cinta de este personaje y se ha mantenido todo en muy bajo perfil, pero fue un usuario de Reddit el que logró tomar esta fotografía que emociona a sus seguidores.

En la foto aparece Zachary Levi luciendo el clásico traje rojo y capa blanca del personaje, que dicen llegará a las salas de cine en abril de 2019.

First look at the #shazam costume and it looks so awesome #zacharylevi

Una publicación compartida por Peter parker (@meta.nerd) el

La cinta será dirigida por David Sandberg y contará también con la participación de Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen , Jovan Armand, Ron Cephas Jones, Cooper Andrews y Marta Milans.

Dwayne Johnson, ‘La roca’, aparecerá también en la cinta como Black Adam, uno de los villanos más importantes de la historia.

Zachary Levi reveló a través de su cuenta de Instagram que Batman también tendrá un cameo especial en la cinta.

Miren quién hará un cameo en Shazam...”, escribió en la red social junto a esta imagen.

Look who makes a cameo in Shazam… 😏

Una publicación compartida por Zacovfefe (@zacharylevi) el

 

