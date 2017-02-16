¡Ahora Maquillarse con condones es la nueva tendencia!

¿Lo intentarías?
Los blogs de moda y belleza son protagonistas en el mundo y hoy en La Mega queremos compartirte la nueva tendencia de maquillaje de la que todos están hablando.
Una bloguera holandesa muy recursiva llamada Laila Tahri decidió utilizar condones para maquillar su cara. La idea es meter el preservativo dentro de una esponjita llamada “Beauty Blender” y utilizarlo para aplicar el maquillaje.
Su vídeo ya tiene casi 100.000 visitas pues no es muy usual usar condones para maquillarse, pero lo que sí es seguro es que dentro de esas reproducciones a su vídeo muchas seguidoras ya están probando este nuevo truco.
APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. 😂🙈Link in my bio. _ After posting this video i found out that @lvixxen did the applying makeup with a condom first. Credit to her _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth!