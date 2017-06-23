[VIDEO] Ex estrella de ‘Glee’ revela su nueva apariencia tras su cambio de género

#SeenZone CHARICE IS NOW JAKE ZYRUS International singing sensation Charice Pempengco is Charice no more. The 25-year old singer came out as lesbian few years back and just now, she changed her name to Jake Zyrus. All his social media handles are now posting as Jake. Fans and netizens seem supportive of this move. For more Pinoy Showbiz updates, follow us on IG, FB @PinoyShowbizCrew and Twitter @PHShowbizCrew. 📸 Esquire #pinoy #showbiz #news #philippines #charicepempengco #charice #jakezyrus #singer #music

A post shared by Pinoy SHOWBIZ Crew (@pinoyshowbizcrew) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:54am PDT